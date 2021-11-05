City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rep. James Frank to host town hall meetings across Texoma

Rep. James Frank to host town hall meetings across Texoma
Rep. James Frank to host town hall meetings across Texoma(James Frank)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The representative for Texas’ 69th district will be back in Texoma soon and he wants to hear what his constituents have to say.

Rep. James Frank will be holding town halls all this month, with two of them coming next week.

The first one will be at noon next Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Burkburnett Community Center. At 6 p.m. that same day, he will be at the Clay County Community Center in Henrietta.

Frank is also planning to visit the following locations:

  • Baylor County on Nov. 16
  • Iowa Park on Nov. 30
  • Foard County on Nov. 30
  • Archer County on Dec. 1

Be sure to keep an eye on Frank’s Facebook page for updates on future town hall locations.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Johnson, 42
Missing Oklahoma girl found safe in Henrietta, suspect in custody
Election Day 2021
Unofficial election results are in for Wichita County
Wichita Falls
City Council approves annexation for Trophy Park subdivision
Lori Bohannon won't seek another term as WC County Clerk.
Longtime WC County Clerk won’t seek another term
The crash remains under investigation.
Graham man dies in Palo Pinto County head-on crash

Latest News

The event will run through Sunday.
Christmas Magic returns for 40th year
NYIT and other clinics are making more appointments available
Health district talks pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
The public is welcome to spend time in prayer and reflection.
First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls to remember county COVID deaths
CA murder suspect found, arrested in Montague
CA murder suspect found, arrested in Montague