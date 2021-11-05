Tiny homes replace residences destroyed in Bowie tornado

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Just a year ago, houses on the east side of Bowie lay in wreckage, but today, nine tiny pastel homes have taken their place.

“We just were looking for a place to call home and call home for a while and we really just kind of fell in love with this place.” said Bailey Higgins, a renter.

Thomas Moellering and Higgins, a young couple just starting their lives together, moved into their tiny home in October.

“Bailey lived in Bridgeport in an apartment and I was living in my van.” said Moellering.

The couple said their favorite part of the home is the front porch, where Thomas spends hours a day doing his leather work. While Bailey plays with their two dogs, Spade and June. As the temperature drops and the sun goes down, they retire to their living room.

“This makes a perfect drive-in movie screen if you prop your pillows under near your bed where you can see, you can just be in bed and it’s amazing and makes for a nice date night,” said Moellering.

Their next door neighbor Jack McDonald, who moved in around the same time, has also quickly begun making his tiny home into a small home.

“It’s really nice, it’s easy to care for and it’s quiet,” said McDonald.

While these tiny homes are only 400 square feet, they have a full size refrigerator and stove just like any other home three times it’s size.

“If you’ve got a wife, kids and a dog, you need a bigger house but at this point in my life, I don’t need a house. I couldn’t afford a house,” said McDonald.

Each home costs around $65,000 to build and $800 a month. The couple who developed the homes said it’s not a bad deal if you’re looking for cost effectiveness and affordable housing.

“The bills are not expensive. Water, sewer, trash and electricity all come from the city of Bowie and it’s running about $100 a month,” said Anna Cocker, developer and realtor for the Bowie tiny homes.

To build the homes, Anna and her husband Chad had to get plans approved by city council and the the community had to be re-zoned.

“Our minimum was 800 square feet, 1,000 square feet for stick build, and 800 square feet for a mobile home. So we didn’t have anything in line for tiny houses at all but it’s become a national trend and of course we want to keep up with the times,” said Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris.

Bailey and Thomas said they don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. As for Jack, he said he will continue to use his open floor plan to practice his dance moves.

“I’ll probably be here until I die and I’m very happy with it,” said McDonald.

All but one of these homes is currently still available but there are plans to build another section just down the road. To find out how you can become a renter email annalearningladder@hotmail.com.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.