Warm weather weekend

By Mason Brighton
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Warmer weather has returned to Texoma and will stay here through the first half of next week. Friday we will have sunny skies with a high near 63. After sunset expect temps to be in the 50′s, so you may want to bring an extra layer if you’ll be out watching football. Saturday and Sunday temps will be in the mid 70′s. Winds will be out of the south. Monday we could hit 80 degrees. Next Wednesday a cold front moves into Texoma, dropping temps back down into the 50′s and 60′s.

