Burkburnett man creates train winter wonderland

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A Burkburnett man is bringing smiles to those who visit the Museum of North Texas History with his massive train winter wonderland.

The exhibit consists of 100 buildings, including an amusement park, 150 different accessories and 16 trains. Ronald Mauch started his collection 25 years ago. He said at first it was just a few houses and one train that has now grown into a collection he feels proud to share with others.

“You run your trains but it doesn’t do me any good just to watch the train run around the track. What gives me the greatest pleasure is to be able to share them with people. If I can share with one person or 100 people and put a smile on their face, it just makes it all worth while,” said Ronald Mauch, train operator.

Mauch said it took him three weeks and a lot of paper sketches to make his vision become a reality. This is the 7th time he has shown his collection at the Museum of North Texas History and it will go on through Feb. 26.

