City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Lady is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a new furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Lady is a Pointer mix who loves to go outside and play.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet fur-ball, you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, which covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

To see what animals are available for adoption, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Johnson, 42
Missing Oklahoma girl found safe in Henrietta, suspect in custody
CA murder suspect found, arrested in Montague
CA murder suspect found, arrested in Montague
United Supermarket 114th St. and Slide Rd.
United Supermarkets hosting 3-day holiday hiring event
Lori Bohannon won't seek another term as WC County Clerk.
Longtime WC County Clerk won’t seek another term
The crash remains under investigation.
Graham man dies in Palo Pinto County head-on crash

Latest News

This cuddly cutie is looking for a family to call his own.
Michael is looking for a forever home
This survivor is looking for love.
Pup with a past: Luna is looking for a forever home
This survivor is looking for love.
Pet of the week: Luna is looking for a forever home
Double trouble: these two kittens are looking for a home
Double trouble: these two kittens are looking for a home