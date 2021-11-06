Presbyterian Children’s Home Services gets award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Presbyterian Children’s Home and Services (PCHAS) will be awarded with the community organization staff of the year next week. The non-profit manages to prepare 65 homes a month for children placed in foster care and they do this with only seven case workers. Kendra king said the organization verifies and trains foster parents to deal with trauma while providing them with support.

“It’s motivation. I think getting an award of any kind is motivation. When you see that you’ve been recognized and people are thankful for the work that you do that. It kinda pushes you forward to keep going and not be burnt out,” said King Case Manager Supervisor for PCHAS.

The Texas Alliance of Child Family Services called PCHAS a ‘super special’ organization that works hard for providing amazing quality care.

