City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Presbyterian Children’s Home Services gets award

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Presbyterian Children’s Home and Services (PCHAS) will be awarded with the community organization staff of the year next week. The non-profit manages to prepare 65 homes a month for children placed in foster care and they do this with only seven case workers. Kendra king said the organization verifies and trains foster parents to deal with trauma while providing them with support.

“It’s motivation. I think getting an award of any kind is motivation. When you see that you’ve been recognized and people are thankful for the work that you do that. It kinda pushes you forward to keep going and not be burnt out,” said King Case Manager Supervisor for PCHAS.

The Texas Alliance of Child Family Services called PCHAS a ‘super special’ organization that works hard for providing amazing quality care.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Johnson, 42
Missing Oklahoma girl found safe in Henrietta, suspect in custody
CA murder suspect found, arrested in Montague
CA murder suspect found, arrested in Montague
United Supermarket 114th St. and Slide Rd.
United Supermarkets hosting 3-day holiday hiring event
Lori Bohannon won't seek another term as WC County Clerk.
Longtime WC County Clerk won’t seek another term
The crash remains under investigation.
Graham man dies in Palo Pinto County head-on crash

Latest News

National Adoption Month
Teens in foster care finding it harder to get adopted
This cuddly cutie is looking for a family to call his own.
Michael is looking for a forever home
Clock technician Dan LaMoore, of Woonsocket, R.I., adjusts clock hands on a large outdoor clock...
Fall back! Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend
Keith Anthony Pease is wanted for discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a...
Altus man sought for shooting at apartment