Teens in foster care finding it harder to get adopted

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Only 10% of teens ages 13 to 18 get adopted.

One Wichita Falls group that places kids and youth in adoption homes said there can be misconceptions about adopting older kids. Randy Neff, vice president of 2Ingage, said there can be benefits.

“We do see increased improvement in the future in education outcomes and well-being outcomes and all those things just because that youth is connected to a family and a family has committed to being there forever for that youth and that child,” said Neff.

Neff said every time a child moves to another foster home, they lose four months of education. Although adopting an older child can be scary to some, Neff said they just want a forever home.

