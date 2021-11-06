Two more suspects indicted for ‘Forever’ horse statue theft

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two more men have been indicted in the theft of the Lauren Landavazo Memorial Horse Statue.

Dakota James and Brayden Seward were indicted Nov. 4 on a theft over $2,500 but under $30,000 charge.

The other two suspects, Tyler Darland and Zachary Kaiser, were both arrested in Bowie and taken to the Montague County Jail in December of 2020. Their indictments for the same charge came in March 2021.

Lauren’s memorial statue was stolen in the early morning on Oct. 1, 2020.

