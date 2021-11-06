We’ll stay in the 70′s through Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Above average temperatures will keep our highs in the 70′s for a few more days before a cold front cools us back down. This afternoon we saw a high near 72 with winds out of the east. Tonight temps will drop into the mid 40′s. Sunday more sunshine means we’ll see a high near 76. The weather will be more of the same until Wednesday when a cold front moves into Texoma. This will drop highs into the 50′s and 60′s. We could also see a few showers pop up along the cold front.

