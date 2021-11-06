Wichita County Sheriff’s Office hopes new jail is more inmate-oriented

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Inmates are still being housed in the Wichita County Jail downtown. Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center will bring a more positive outlook for inmates from the moment they step out of the deputy’s car to how quickly they can get booked and even how much freedom they can have in the facilities new housing pods.

“To have the worker in with the inmates helps us recognize if the inmate is struggling that day and maybe needs some special attention,” said William Rutledge, Sheriff Deputy of the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

Normally, Wichita County detention officers would spend their 12-hour shifts patrolling the halls and checking on inmates every hour. Now, these officers will be in the same room as the inmates, it’s something new the county is trying.

“Several other agencies have used it and have been very good success with it. So we’re really excited about incorporating it into our facility,” said Melvin Joyner Deputy of the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

The 188,000 square foot facility that Wichita County tax payers have spent $73 million on comes with an industrial kitchen, an infirmary and a much larger booking center that can hold 77 inmates instead of the 22 the previous facility in downtown Wichita Falls could manage.

“Our people will come out to get them and then book them in here. After that, the officer is free to leave which was always a big issue,” said Joyner.

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office officials said they can house 185 inmates in this facility.

“Our pods are either 24 inmates, 48 inmates or 60 inmates,” said Rutledge.

Those serving time will also have access to technology to help take care of their legal business. Each pod also has it’s own outdoor space in this new jail, something officials say has been a long time coming.

“We’ll have more opportunities because it’s larger and we’ll be able to do some education stuff here,” said Joyner.

