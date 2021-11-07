Fantastic start to the week

City Guide
By Mason Brighton
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Monday expect plenty of sunshine with temps reaching the mid 70′s. Tomorrow’s high will be near 75, winds will be out of the south. Warmer weather lasts for a few more days. Highs will stay in the 70′s through Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon a cold front will move into the area. This will bring slim rain chances mainly for our eastern counties. The second half of next week will be colder thanks to this front, highs will be in the 60′s, lows will be in the upper 30′s and low 40′s.

