2 deaths, 25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2 deaths and 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, Nov. 8.

23 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, November 8, 2021260s2523

Last week, the health district reported five deaths and 117 new cases.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

