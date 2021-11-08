2 deaths, 25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2 deaths and 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, Nov. 8.
23 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, November 8, 2021
|2
|60s
|25
|23
Last week, the health district reported five deaths and 117 new cases.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
