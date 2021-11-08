City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

2 snack food companies expected to raise prices next year

Mondelez indicated on an earnings call it plans to raise prices on brands including Chips Ahoy,...
Mondelez indicated on an earnings call it plans to raise prices on brands including Chips Ahoy, Ritz and Sour Patch Kids by 7% next year.(Source: Mondelez)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Everything seems more expensive these days, from gas to food.

Now two snack food companies said they’re going to raise prices.

Expect to pay more for things like Oreos and Easy Mac as Mondelez and Kraft Heinz charge more for their products.

Mondelez indicated on an earnings call it plans to raise prices on brands including Chips Ahoy, Ritz and Sour Patch Kids by 7% next year.

The company’s CEO says that’s to combat inflation, which he pegs at hitting 6% in 2022.

Meanwhile, Kraft is already reaping the benefits of charging consumers more. The company said its higher-than-expected profits came from raising prices on most of its products by 5%.

Expect those hikes to continue.

One grocery distributor reported it received a letter from Kraft indicating it plans to raise prices of some varieties of Jell-O Pudding by 16%, and some of its macaroni and cheese products will jump 20%.

The company reportedly warned prices on hundreds of its products will go up next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exhibit consists of 100 buildings including an amusement park, 150 different accessories...
Burkburnett man creates train winter wonderland
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Lauren’s memorial statue was stolen in the early morning on Oct. 1, 2020.
Two more suspects indicted for ‘Forever’ horse statue theft
Jefferson Elementary principals sleep on school roof Sunday night
Principal, assistant principal camp out on school roof
From the moment they step out of the deputy’s cars and to how quickly they can get booked.
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office hopes new jail is more inmate-oriented

Latest News

Former U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N....
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘absence of urgency’ on climate
Starting Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders....
As rules ease, travelers head to US for emotional reunions
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn...
Biden administration urges schools to provide COVID-19 shots, info for kids
A hand gesture made the difference for a teen girl.
Hand gestures were key to saving girl in Kentucky