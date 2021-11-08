City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ithaca, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say multiple bomb threats made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses were not credible.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later.

Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses.

Yale reported a bomb threat two days earlier that forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut.

The university resumed normal campus activity Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Blitz on 6
HIGHLIGHTS: Blitz on 6 Week 11
The exhibit consists of 100 buildings including an amusement park, 150 different accessories...
Burkburnett man creates train winter wonderland
From the moment they step out of the deputy’s cars and to how quickly they can get booked.
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office hopes new jail is more inmate-oriented
Lauren’s memorial statue was stolen in the early morning on Oct. 1, 2020.
Two more suspects indicted for ‘Forever’ horse statue theft

Latest News

Crowds of people attending the Astroworld music festival can be seen running and rushing...
Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths
Funds raised from the run will go towards non profits in the WF community
WF show support for community during Christmas Magic 5K Run
Travis Scott speaks out after deadly Astroworld concert.
Astroworld rapper speaks out as investigation deepens
M.J. Eberhart, 83, arrives on the summit of Mount Hayes on the Appalachian Trail, Sunday, Sept....
‘Nimblewill Nomad,’ 83, is oldest to hike Appalachian Trail