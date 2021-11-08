City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Jurors see gruesome police photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds

By RUSS BYNUM
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in a Georgia courtroom are being shown graphic, close-up crime scene photos of the gunshot wounds that killed Ahmaud Arbery.

Glynn County police Sgt. Sheila Ramos took the witness stand Monday during the second day of the trial of three white men who chased and shot Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.

Arbery’s slaying on Feb. 23, 2020, became part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes.

Ramos’ crime scene photos showed a grievous wound to Arbery’s chest and another beneath his armpit. He was also shot in the wrist.

Defense attorneys say Travis McMichael fired in self-defense when Arbery attacked with his fists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson Elementary principals sleep on school roof Sunday night
Principal, assistant principal camp out on school roof
The exhibit consists of 100 buildings including an amusement park, 150 different accessories...
Burkburnett man creates train winter wonderland
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Mary MacCarthy, the single mother of a biracial 10-year-old, is asking for accountability from...
Mother says airline accused her of trafficking biracial daughter
Lauren’s memorial statue was stolen in the early morning on Oct. 1, 2020.
Two more suspects indicted for ‘Forever’ horse statue theft

Latest News

Characters from "Sesame Street" talked to CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill about the...
'ABCs of COVID vaccines': Rosita from 'Sesame Street' gets vaccinated
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Rittenhouse shooting victim: Thought ‘I was going to die’
Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.
Warrants issued for case that saw $4k in seafood stolen
Former President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N. Climate...
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘lack of urgency’ on climate
The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by congress includes provisions to evaluate the...
Collision Division: Infrastructure bill includes evaluation of crash testing