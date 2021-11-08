City Guide
Kiowa Casino & Hotel holding Cash for Food Drive

The drive is taking place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8 to 12.
The drive is taking place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8 to 12.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa Casino & Hotel in Devol is holding its second annual Cash for Food Drive this week.

The drive is taking place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8 to 12.

Guests who give at least $5 will get to spin a virtual wheel, with every spin winning between $7 and $200 in casino free play.

According to casino officials, guests can participate once a day during the drive.

The money raised will go toward organizations that feed local families, such as the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, Lawton Food Bank, Kiowa Tribe and other not for profit organizations.

