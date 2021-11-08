City Guide
Principal, assistant principal camp out on school roof

By Mason Brighton
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Jefferson Elementry principal and assistant principal kept their promise to their students in a big way Sunday by spending the night on the school’s roof.

The two told students if more than half of the school participated in fundraiser that would benefit the PTA they would embark on the ‘unique’ camping experience. Needless to say, both parties kept their promise.

Sunday afternoon Principal Erica Adkins and Assistant Principal Kelli Roberts pitched tents above the school’s front door. The pair said they’ve gotten plenty of ‘donations’ of things like snacks and hot chocolate and did frequent Facebook lives throughout the evening. They plan to do the Monday morning announcements live from their ‘campgrounds’ as well.

Just over $17,000 was raised by Jefferson Elementry students, half of that money will go to the school’s PTA.

