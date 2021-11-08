Rain chances return Tuesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are looking at mild weather. Today, we will have a high of 79 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be strong out of the South at 15 to 25 mph. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 58 with clear skies. Tuesday, rain chances return to the forecast. A few hit-and-miss showers will be present in the morning hours. Tuesday, we will see a high in the mid-70s with morning cloud cover. Wednesday, rain chances continue along a cold front that will be pushing in late. Our best rain chances will be to the eastern half of the area. Thursday, we are looking at cooler weather. We will have a high of 65 with sunny skies. Then on Friday, we are only looking at a high of 60 with sunny skies.

