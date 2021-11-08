Rep. James Frank to host town hall meetings across Texoma

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The representative for Texas’ 69th district will be back in Texoma soon and he wants to hear what his constituents have to say.

Rep. James Frank will be holding town halls all this month, with two of them coming next week.

The first one will be at noon next Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Burkburnett Community Center. At 6 p.m. that same day, he will be at the Clay County Community Center in Henrietta.

Frank is also planning to visit the following locations:

Baylor County on Nov. 16

Iowa Park on Nov. 30

Foard County on Nov. 30

Archer County on Dec. 1

Be sure to keep an eye on Frank’s Facebook page for updates on future town hall locations.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.