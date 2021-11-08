City Guide
Southwest Parkway bridge construction reduces lanes, closes Circle Trail section

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bridge construction work will temporarily reduce lanes and close the Circle Trail section at Southwest Parkway until it is safe to reopen.

TxDOT officials said Circle Trail users will be detoured up to the Sonic corner to cross Southwest Parkway to the south. They can then get back on the trail near Endurance House and Chicken Express.

The sidewalk next to the eastbound lanes is also closed at this time.

The construction comes from a $2.9 million job to widen the Holliday Creek bridge. The bridge, located at Southwest Parkway and Taft Blvd., will be widened on both sides of the existing structure. One side will be built at a time, with traffic being down to two lanes in each direction.

Construction is expected to be completed in Fall 2022.

