Texas DPS arrests Crowell man on child pornography charges

Justin Roy Payne, 35, of Crowell.(Childress County Sheriff’s Office)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROWELL, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents arrested a Crowell man Monday on five child pornography charges.

Justin Roy Payne, 35, is being charged with the following:

  • Promotion of Child Pornography, 2nd Degree Felony – 3 counts
  • Possession of Child Pornography, 3rd Degree Felony – 2 counts

According to Texas DPS, the five-month long investigation started with the Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Police Department, who worked with DPS agents on a lead involving Payne’s felony behavior via the internet.

DPS agents tracked Payne to Crowell, Texas, where they arrested him. Payne is being held in the Childress County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

