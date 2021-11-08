City Guide
Vernon Boys & Girls Club hosts robotics meet for future engineers

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Teams from all over the Texas Panhandle came out for the first ever robotics league meet in Vernon. Those 24 teams were made up of middle school and high school aged kids and it was hosted by The Vernon Boys & Girls Club’s robotics team named Onmi Future.

Teams compete against each other for region and state competition points where they built their own robots, giving the next generation of engineers a chance to put their skills to the test.

“I’m so excited that we can have it here. Honestly I mean anything to get Vernon on the map right and it’s just wonderful that we can hosts this with so many teams especially after last year. It was rather difficult having to drive three hours up to Lubbock, during a pandemic for a competition for us was a little bit difficult,” said Naomi Brummett, member of Omni Future robotics team.

Volunteers of parents, Boys & Girls Club workers and community members made the event possible by helping students register, keeping scores and helping with robotics testing.

For more information on The Vernon’s Boys & Girls Club visit their website.

