City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Warrants issued for case that saw $4k in seafood stolen

Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.
Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.(Courtesy of Wichita Falls Police Department)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has issued arrest warrants for a suspect that is accused of stealing over $4,000 in seafood from Sam’s Club last month.

Brianna Noel Andino, 25, is suspected of stealing over $4,000 of seafood from the Sam’s Club store in Wichita Falls. She allegedly visited the store twice in October of 2021, bringing a 10-year-old girl with her both times as an accomplice.

She has been charged with theft over $2,

While Andino is wanted for similar charges in her hometown of Lawton, Oklahoma, law enforcement says that the 10-year-old is safe and will not be charged for any criminal offense.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 (long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888). You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You can earn up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest!

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson Elementary principals sleep on school roof Sunday night
Principal, assistant principal camp out on school roof
The exhibit consists of 100 buildings including an amusement park, 150 different accessories...
Burkburnett man creates train winter wonderland
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Mary MacCarthy, the single mother of a biracial 10-year-old, is asking for accountability from...
Mother says airline accused her of trafficking biracial daughter
Lauren’s memorial statue was stolen in the early morning on Oct. 1, 2020.
Two more suspects indicted for ‘Forever’ horse statue theft

Latest News

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Rain chances return Tuesday morning
Jefferson Elementary principals sleep on school roof Sunday night
Principal, assistant principal camp out on school roof
24 teams from across the Texas Panhandle met to test robotics and compete
Vernon Boys & Girls Club hosts robotics meet for future engineers
Funds raised from the run will go towards non profits in the WF community
WF show support for community during Christmas Magic 5K Run