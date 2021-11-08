WF show support for community during Christmas Magic 5K Run

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls came out to run in support of multiple non profits, during The Junior League of Wichita Falls Christmas Magic 5k Fun Run.

“We have decided to start it this morning from the MPEC exhibit hall, so we’ll start here at Christmas Magic and it will end back here,” said Amanda Hansen, co-chair Christmas Magic.

While the 40th Christmas Magic event kicked off on Friday with a ribbon cutting, over 100 runners came out to help raise funds by participating in the Christmas Magic 5K Fun Run.

“This is only our second time but we do any 5k that we’re able to do that’s available around town,” said Ginger Gilmore, runner.

“Our pre-sales for all of our events the market and the fun run have blown every other year out of the water,” said Hansen.

Funds made from this year’s fun run and The Christmas Magic vendors market will come from the community and go back into parts that need help the most.

“Some of the non profits we support do vary each year. We have different grant processes where non profits can apply to receive our funds but then also receive our volunteer assistance as well,” said Hansen. “If the community didn’t love it or hadn’t supported it for the last 40 years we wouldn’t be able to give back the way that we do. We couldn’t do it without our community”.

“It’s a beautiful morning plus it benefits The Junior League and then they help out with our community, so much we’re glad to be here,” said Gilmore.

For more information on The Junior League of Wichita Falls visit their website.

