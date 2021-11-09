Candidates announce runs for Wichita County positions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some Wichita County candidates announced their intention to run for election or re-election on Monday.

They gathered at the Wichita County Court House to make their announcements.

“I’m not ready to retire just yet and there’s still things that I need to hopefully accomplish in the office,” said Patty Flores, Wichita County District Clerk.

“I grew up in Burkburnett and love carrying on from the law enforcement aspect, seeing folks from Burkburnett and serving my community and it’s something I really have enjoyed these last three years,” said Judge Rodney Burchett.

“I’m running to continue working for my constituents and being a fair and just judge,” said Judy Baker, candidate for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4.

Annette Stanley, Mickey Fincannon, Jeff Watts and Robert Woodruff also announced the positions they will be running for.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.