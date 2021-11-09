City Guide
A few showers will be possible Tuesday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, rain chances return to the forecast. Tuesday, we will see a high in the mid to upper-70s with morning cloud cover. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out in the morning hours. Wednesday, rain chances continue along a cold front that will be pushing in late. Our best rain chances will be to the eastern half of the area. Some of the storms that develop could be on the strong to severe side. The biggest threats would be hail and strong winds. Thursday, we are looking at cooler weather. We will have a high of 64 with sunny skies. Then on Friday, we are only looking at a high of 63 with sunny skies.

