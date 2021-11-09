Hangar Holiday coming to Wichita Falls this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hangar Holiday flies into Wichita Falls this Saturday!

Hosted by the Sheppard Spouses’ Club, the free-admission craft and vendor show raises money for military spouses and dependent children through their annual scholarship and grants.

Make sure to check it out at the MPEC this Saturday and Sunday. There will hundreds of vendors in attendance.

Additional information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.