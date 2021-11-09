City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Health district reminds residents to get retail food permits

.
.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is reminding residents they must be permitted to provide food to the public, even for free.

Health district officials said they have seen an increase in illegal food sales through social media, which becomes more common as the holiday season approaches.

If you do not have a retail food permit and would like to sell or provide food to the public, the health district has provided the following options:

  1. Get a temporary event permit from the Health District - A temporary event permit allows for the distribution of food made at a public event. An example of a temporary event is a hamburger feed fundraiser.
  2. Have a cottage food operation - You must have a food handler’s card, but you may sell certain non-potentially hazardous food, such as cakes and pastries that do not require refrigeration for safety, that are prepared in your home. Your items must be labeled that they are prepared in a kitchen that is not inspected. A list of foods allowed to be sold by a cottage food operation as well as further explanation of the cottage food law may be found here
  3. Obtain a state manufactured food license - This is the license needed to prepare and package foods to sell from a retail food establishment. An example of manufactured food would be canned salsa. More information about the manufactured food license may be found here

The Environmental Health Division will reportedly continue to enforce action against those selling food illegally.

Health district officials are also urging the public to not purchase and consume food items that are sold illegally since there is no assurance that it was cooked and held at the proper temperatures or prepared in a sanitary environment.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Roy Payne, 35, of Crowell.
Texas DPS arrests Crowell man on child pornography charges
Jody Wade Enterprises LLC hit with $12K fine, has license revoked
Jody Wade Enterprises LLC hit with $12K fine, has license revoked
Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.
Warrants issued for case that saw $4k in seafood stolen
Jefferson Elementary principals sleep on school roof Sunday night
Principal, assistant principal camp out on school roof
Billy Ray Dake was arrested Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls.
Texas most wanted suspect caught in Wichita Falls

Latest News

The Burn Shop
BBB recognizes Wichita Falls business
WFISD
Teachers get special training to help students with reading
final election results for Wichita Falls city council
Final election results released for Wichita Falls City Council
The Red Kettle Challenge is designed to give the community its own kettle to ring where, when...
Salvation Army adds virtual option for Red Kettle Challenge