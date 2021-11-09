Health district reminds residents to get retail food permits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is reminding residents they must be permitted to provide food to the public, even for free.

Health district officials said they have seen an increase in illegal food sales through social media, which becomes more common as the holiday season approaches.

If you do not have a retail food permit and would like to sell or provide food to the public, the health district has provided the following options:

Get a temporary event permit from the Health District - A temporary event permit allows for the distribution of food made at a public event. An example of a temporary event is a hamburger feed fundraiser. Have a cottage food operation - You must have a food handler’s card, but you may sell certain non-potentially hazardous food, such as cakes and pastries that do not require refrigeration for safety, that are prepared in your home. Your items must be labeled that they are prepared in a kitchen that is not inspected. A list of foods allowed to be sold by a cottage food operation as well as further explanation of the cottage food law may be found here Obtain a state manufactured food license - This is the license needed to prepare and package foods to sell from a retail food establishment. An example of manufactured food would be canned salsa. More information about the manufactured food license may be found here

The Environmental Health Division will reportedly continue to enforce action against those selling food illegally.

Health district officials are also urging the public to not purchase and consume food items that are sold illegally since there is no assurance that it was cooked and held at the proper temperatures or prepared in a sanitary environment.

