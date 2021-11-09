City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Hirschi HS teacher wins Edyth May Sliffe Award

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A teacher at Hirschi High School has won a pretty neat award.

Anthony Newberry teaches math at Hirschi High School and now he is the proud owner of an Edyth May Sliffe Award for distinguished mathematics teaching in middle school and high school.

The award comes with a $500 stipend and a free trip to the MAA Mathfest next year.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson Elementary principals sleep on school roof Sunday night
Principal, assistant principal camp out on school roof
Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.
Warrants issued for case that saw $4k in seafood stolen
Justin Roy Payne, 35, of Crowell.
Texas DPS arrests Crowell man on child pornography charges
The exhibit consists of 100 buildings including an amusement park, 150 different accessories...
Burkburnett man creates train winter wonderland
Mary MacCarthy, the single mother of a biracial 10-year-old, is asking for accountability from...
Mother says airline accused her of trafficking biracial daughter

Latest News

Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of...
Astroworld concert victims included 9th-grader, ‘life of the party’
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout...
WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout November
Jody Wade Enterprises LLC hit with $12K fine, has license revoked
Jody Wade Enterprises LLC hit with $12K fine, has license revoked
Jefferson Elementary School
Principal, assistant principal camp out on school roof after fundraiser