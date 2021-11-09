Hirschi HS teacher wins Edyth May Sliffe Award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A teacher at Hirschi High School has won a pretty neat award.

Anthony Newberry teaches math at Hirschi High School and now he is the proud owner of an Edyth May Sliffe Award for distinguished mathematics teaching in middle school and high school.

The award comes with a $500 stipend and a free trip to the MAA Mathfest next year.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.