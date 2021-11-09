Jody Wade Enterprises LLC hit with $12K fine, has license revoked

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls business was fined and had its license revoked by state authorities on Oct. 25 after a company employee used a car stored at the facility without the owner’s consent.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) announced that it had revoked the vehicle storage facility (VSF) license of Jody Wade Enterprises LLC on Nov. 8 following a customer complaint. TDLR stated that its actions came after the Jody Wade Enterprises used a vehicle stored at without its owner’s consent and failed to send a required notice to a vehicle title holder.

[Jody Wade Enterprises LLC] failed to conduct vehicle storage facility operations with honesty, trustworthiness, and integrity.

The revocation is the latest occurrence in a string of troubles for Jody Wade, a former city contractor whose towing businesses were once dominant in the areas around Wichita Falls. The business filed for bankruptcy back in November of 2020 following a lost lawsuit with FirstCapital Bank of Texas that resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees.

