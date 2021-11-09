New voting machines coming to Wichita County

City Guide
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon said Wichita County is changing their voting machines, thanks to a new law... Senate Bill 598. It requires voting machines to have a paper trail. The hope is to ensure voters are selecting the right candidates and options they want before making a final decision.

“You check in like you normally do and they will have you pick up the pieces of paper and you will go to the machine and you’ll vote on the machine and it will print out your ballot for you to look at that time and you will take it over to a scanner,” said Bohannon.

The machines will cost just under $1 million each. You can head over to the MPEC from 7PM to 9PM tonight and tomorrow if you want to try one of them out for yourself.

