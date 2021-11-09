Principals send the night on the roof

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Friday principal Erica Adkins and assistant principal Kelli Roberts told students they would sleep on top of the school roof. This agreement came with one condition...That 50% percent of students would participate in the school fundraiser.

By Thursday close to 50% of students were involved so Adkins called Roberts and told her to prepare for a cold Sunday night.

“By Friday morning it reached 50% mark and so on our morning announcements we do every morning we make the announcement to the kids and they were super excited. A lot of them this morning and last night said we didn’t think you were going to actually do it,” said Adkins.

While Adkins and Roberts were on top of the roof they went live on Facebook for the first time and read the students two bedtime stories. And this morning they both welcomed the kids from the roof top!

