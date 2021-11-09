City Guide
Salvation Army adds virtual option for Red Kettle Challenge

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While officials with the Salvation Army will still be out for the Red Kettle Drive this year, they have added a new digital option for those in need.

Now, you’ll be able to start a virtual kettle to raise funds for your own goal, either as an individual or as a team.

“You will still see friendly bell ringers and Red Kettles at area store fronts and retailers,” said Major Kim Feinauer of The Salvation Army. “However, the Red Kettle Challenge makes it easy for people to set up their own virtual kettles from the comfort of their own homes. You set your fundraising goal, share the link to your kettle with friends, family, and work colleagues, and challenge them to donate. This year has been difficult for many in our community, and you can be part of making a difference to ensure The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long.”

To set up a virtual kettle, click here and select “Take the Red Kettle Challenge,” register as an individual or team, set a goal, and get to work promoting your kettle.

“Less people are carrying cash and visiting the mall and stores these days. A virtual kettle provides a great way for people to show their support for The Salvation Army without having to leave the house,” said Feinauer. “Every dollar raised through the Red Kettle campaign makes it possible for us to provide shelter Challenge your friends, family and coworkers to support your online kettle and provide help and hope right here in Wichita Falls.”

Salvation Army red kettles will be outside of stores and businesses Monday-Saturday from mid-November until Christmas Eve.

“All bell ringers will be equipped with personal protective equipment again this Christmas season, ensuring the safety of donors and shoppers, along with our volunteers,” said Feinauer. “With more individuals and families coming to us for help than ever before, please don’t forget to give to The Salvation Army red kettles this season.”

In 2020, The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls raised $130,000 in kettles. This year’s goal is $140,000.

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers, who they say are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign. To volunteer, click here.

