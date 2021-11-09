City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas

Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man in St. Louis County, Missouri. Authorities say he can be linked to at least four other homicides.(Source: FBI St. Louis via CNN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A suspected serial killer linked to six murders across Missouri and Kansas is now behind bars.

Perez Reed, 25, is accused of a crime spree across Missouri and Kansas that left six people dead and two others injured between the middle of September and late October.

He is charged with murder in the deaths of 16-year-old Marnay Hayes on Sept. 13 and 40-year-old Lester Robinson on Sept. 26 in St. Louis County, Missouri. He faces additional federal charges.

Investigations into the four other homicides to which Reed is linked are ongoing.

Authorities say when Reed was arrested Friday, he had in his possession a .40 caliber pistol that matched shell casings found at shootings, some fatal, in both the city and county of St. Louis.

Reed has denied hurting anyone.

The motive for the alleged crimes is still unclear.

Reed was arrested by an FBI task force and is being held in federal detention, according to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Roy Payne, 35, of Crowell.
Texas DPS arrests Crowell man on child pornography charges
Jefferson Elementary principals sleep on school roof Sunday night
Principal, assistant principal camp out on school roof
Briana Noel Andino, 25, is wanted for allegedly stealing $4k in seafood.
Warrants issued for case that saw $4k in seafood stolen
Jody Wade Enterprises LLC hit with $12K fine, has license revoked
Jody Wade Enterprises LLC hit with $12K fine, has license revoked
Mary MacCarthy, the single mother of a biracial 10-year-old, is asking for accountability from...
Mother says airline accused her of trafficking biracial daughter

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
General Electric to split into 3 public companies
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
Rep. Gosar under fire for anime attacking Rep. Ocasio-Cortez
Actor Dean Stockwell poses in Feb 1989 at an unknown location. Stockwell, best known as 'Al"...
Actor Dean Stockwell dies, known best for ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Battlestar Galactica’
A few showers will be possible Tuesday morning
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
Man Rittenhouse shot says he didn’t mean to point own gun