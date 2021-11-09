City Guide
Texas most wanted suspect caught in Wichita Falls

Billy Ray Dake was arrested Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls.
Billy Ray Dake was arrested Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of Texas’ top ten most wanted is off the streets after he was arrested in Wichita Falls.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Billy Ray Dake of Harleton was arrested Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls.

DPS said Dake was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List that day.

He had been wanted since May of this year over a parole violation.

Another warrant was issued in August for failure to register as a sex offender.

According to DPS, Dake was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a five-year-old in 1992.

Dake was later convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements in 2011 and again in 2018.

He was released on parole in November 2019.

According to DPS, he was arrested by DPS special agents alongside Wichita Falls police and Holliday police on Nov. 1.

