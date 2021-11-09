WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout November.

Mobile pantry officials will head to City View Baptist Church on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Next Tuesday, they’ll be at Legacy Church of God from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

All of the November Mobile Pantry dates can be found below:

WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout November (WFAFB)

The mobile pantry schedule for December can be found here.

