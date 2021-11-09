City Guide
WFPD investigating robbery at Sikes Senter Mall

Wichita Falls Police are looking for a woman they said robbed a Hibbett Sports.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating a robbery that happened at Sikes Senter Mall.

According to police, a woman entered a Hibbett Sports at the mall on Monday around 4:20 p.m. and grabbed a large amount of merchandise.

Investigators said she threatened an employee with a weapon before taking off in a black Pontiac G-6 with a Texas license plate of FRZ-7833.

According to police, the Pontiac is registered to Jasona Ransom of Wichita Falls.

If you have any information on the suspects in the photographs below, you can call WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or WFPD at 940-720-5000.

