City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

2 deaths, 23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(WXIX Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 23 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

19 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been five total deaths and 78 new cases reported so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, November 8, 2021260s2523
Tuesday, November 9, 2021170s3020
Wednesday, November 10, 2021270s & 80s2319

Last week, the health district reported five deaths and 117 new cases.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls Police are looking for a woman they said robbed a Hibbett Sports.
WFPD investigating robbery at Sikes Senter Mall
Billy Ray Dake was arrested Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls.
Texas most wanted suspect caught in Wichita Falls
Jody Wade Enterprises LLC hit with $12K fine, has license revoked
Jody Wade Enterprises LLC hit with $12K fine, has license revoked
Sherri Jarvis
Detectives identify victim in 41-year-old Texas murder mystery
Justin Roy Payne, 35, of Crowell.
Texas DPS arrests Crowell man on child pornography charges

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 2,527 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
The Biden administration has mandated millions of workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 by...
More than half of US states suing over federal COVID vaccine mandate
In California, parents or guardians must provide consent for a minor to get vaccinated.
Calif. mother 'really concerned' after teen son vaccinated without her consent
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday