2 deaths, 23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 23 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

19 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been five total deaths and 78 new cases reported so far this week.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, November 8, 2021 2 60s 25 23 Tuesday, November 9, 2021 1 70s 30 20 Wednesday, November 10, 2021 2 70s & 80s 23 19

Last week, the health district reported five deaths and 117 new cases.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.