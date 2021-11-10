Artists to battle in live Wichita Falls art tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Artists will compete in an electric evening of creation and community this Saturday.

The Wichita Falls Art Association is hosting an Art Battle on Saturday, Nov. 13, where you can watch the paint fly before your eyes and the creative process unfold during three fast-paced rounds. Attendees will also help vote to determine the winner.

The battle will happen at The Forum in Wichita Falls; doors open at 6 p.m. and the painting starts at 7 p.m. This is a 16+ event, with general admission tickets costing $20 and early bird tickets costing $15. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

All artwork created will also be available via silent auction.

For information about reserved or ringside tables, contact Bob Barrow at (940) 636-9299.

