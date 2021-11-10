City Guide
BBB recognizes Wichita Falls business

The Burn Shop
The Burn Shop
The Burn Shop(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burn Shop is a finalist in the Better Business Bureau International Torch Awards Ethics! The family owned company designs custom metal fabrication. The marketing specialist for the shop said the company takes their customers and their workers seriously.

“To be chosen as a company that’s striving to meet the BBB vision which is healthy market place and trustworthy market place means that we’re doing something right that people are noticing and that gives us motivation to continue to do better and more,” said Ivonne Wineinger, Marketing Specialists for The Burn Shop.

A total of six companies were recognized. Winners and finalists were selected from an independent panel of judges.

