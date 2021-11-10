Cooler weather returns Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, rain chances continue along a cold front that will be pushing in late. Our best rain chances will be to our eastern counties. Some of the storms that develop could be on the strong to severe side. However, as of right now, there is still some uncertainty about the rain chances. A few of the computer models now show the storms developing as they leave the area. The biggest threats with any storm that could be severe would be hail and strong winds. Thursday, we are looking at cooler weather. We will have a high of 67 with sunny skies. Then on Friday, we are going to have another cold front move into the area. This cold front will drop us down into the mid-60s for the high.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.