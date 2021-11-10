City Guide
Teachers’ special training helps students with reading

Wichita Falls Independent School District
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Because of COVID, 3rd graders who were in 2nd grade last year sadly got the short end of the stick when it comes to learning to read.

Governor Abbott signed House Bill 3 into law in 2019, which mandates that principals and teachers at elementary schools enroll in the Texas Reading Academics Program; the WFISD is in it’s second year of participating. One principal who has already completed that training told me she was able to learn new things.

“I was a first and second grade teacher for nine years and so I’ve been teaching reading for years now and there were intricate parts to our English language that I was learning in the reading academy just because it is such a science, learning to read is a science,” Angela Rooney, Principal at Booker T. Washington Elementary School.

The program lasts 11 months which includes 60 hours of training and additional course work.

