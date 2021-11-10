City Guide
COVID impacts WFISD reading

Wichita Falls Independent School District
COVID impacts reading for students
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Because of COVID, third graders that were in second grade last year sadly got the short end of the stick when it comes to learning to read. When Governor Abbott signed House Bill 3 into law, it mandated that principals and teachers at elementary schools get that special training. The WFISD is in it’s second year of the program. One principal who has already completed that training told me she was able to learn new things.

“I was a first and second grade teacher for nine years and so I’ve been teaching reading for years now and there were intricate parts to our English language that I was learning in the reading academy just because it is such a science... learning to read is a science,” said Angela Rooney, principal at Booker T. Washington Elementary School.

The program is 11 months, which includes 60 hours of training and additional course work.

