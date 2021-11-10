Final election results released for Wichita Falls City Council

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bobby Whiteley won Counselor at large and Michael Smith won District 1. Larry Nelson won and will be the new counselor for District 2, taking over for DeAndra Chenault.

Mayor Stephen Santellana is excited to have Bobby Whiteley and Michael Smith back on his council. Although he is excited to started working with Larry Nelson, he says he is sad to see DeAndra leave.

“For me having Bobby and Michael back is awesome because the continuity and the things that we do here, the flow that we have here,” Santellana said. “All the good things we are doing for Wichita Falls, we get to keep doing those things. DeAndra, she has been here well, we got elected together so I have spent a lot of years with DeAndra by my side. She has been great, a great counselor for her district and she will be dearly missed.”

“We have mister Nelson coming on and it looks like he wants to do a lot of the same things that she was doing,” Santellana said. “He is really pushing for east-side, a lot of positivity out there. I can tell already he is excited to be a counselor and to me that is half the battle.”

Counselors Michael Smith and Bobby Whiteley are thankful to be elected for another term. They say this gives them a chance to be a part of finishing some of the great projects that they have helped get started.

“I can’t wait to see the MPEC hotel completed,” Smith said. “That is going to be a game changer. It is going to improve our ability to have larger conventions.”

“We got the hotel and conference center coming so we have some good things happening,” Whiteley said. “Unemployment numbers are down. The chamber and 4A 4B people are doing a good job, so there are good things happening in Wichita Falls and I am glad to be a part of it.”

Counselors Smith, Whiteley and Mayor Santellana said they were upset with the voter turnout for this election, saying thousands of more people are registered voters and they should take part in these smaller elections because the people who win speak for the residents in their district.

Santellana wants to thank Chenault for the great years they had together.

“She has been my rock,” Santellana said. “I have had counselors come and go all around me but for seven years I have had DeAndra there, for seven years straight. What I like is that she is vocal and honest. I love her and I am going to miss her dearly.”

Chenault was also Mayor Pro Tempore so Santellana said due to the new automatic choosing from the city charter, the counselor at large will be appointed as Mayor Pro Tempore. So next Tuesday, Counselor At Large Whiteley will be sworn in to that position.

