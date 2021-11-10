First Bank of WF donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Bank in Wichita Falls has donated to help out the city’s kids.

The bank presented the Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls with a check for $30,000 on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the kids at the Boys and Girls Club don’t have the resources that we wish they had,” said Brandon Anderson, First Bank president. “One being internet access so by having these tech and learning labs, it allows the students to come in after school and connect to Google Classroom and have the ability to do their schoolwork at the Boys and Girls Club before they head home.”

That check will cover the cost of 60 computers for the Boys and Girls Club’s three locations in Wichita Falls.

