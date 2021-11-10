Rider HS violinist wins $1,500 scholarship

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A violinist from Rider High School won a $1,500 scholarship when she took second place at a Fort Worth fiddle contest.

Freshman Chloe Bullard participated in the Red Steagall Invitational Fiddle Contest at the Fort Worth Stockyards on Oct. 22. By taking second place, she also won a $1,500 scholarship.

Her win comes on the heels of another musical accolade: Buller also made the All-Region Orchestra this year, according to Rider High School band director Loy Studer.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.