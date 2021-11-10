City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rider HS violinist wins $1,500 scholarship

Chloe Bullard played and won big during an Oct. 22 fiddle contest.
Chloe Bullard played and won big during an Oct. 22 fiddle contest.(Courtesy of Chloe Bullard)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A violinist from Rider High School won a $1,500 scholarship when she took second place at a Fort Worth fiddle contest.

Freshman Chloe Bullard participated in the Red Steagall Invitational Fiddle Contest at the Fort Worth Stockyards on Oct. 22. By taking second place, she also won a $1,500 scholarship.

Her win comes on the heels of another musical accolade: Buller also made the All-Region Orchestra this year, according to Rider High School band director Loy Studer.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls Police are looking for a woman they said robbed a Hibbett Sports.
WFPD investigating robbery at Sikes Senter Mall
Billy Ray Dake was arrested Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls.
Texas most wanted suspect caught in Wichita Falls
Jody Wade Enterprises LLC hit with $12K fine, has license revoked
Jody Wade Enterprises LLC hit with $12K fine, has license revoked
Sherri Jarvis
Detectives identify victim in 41-year-old Texas murder mystery
Justin Roy Payne, 35, of Crowell.
Texas DPS arrests Crowell man on child pornography charges

Latest News

New details are emerging in the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Houston mayor: 3 still in critical condition from Astroworld
COVID impacts reading for students
COVID impacts WFISD reading
Shaundrea Ransom
Suspects identified in Sikes Senter Mall robbery
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Cooler weather returns Thursday