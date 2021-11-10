City Guide
Suspects identified in Sikes Senter Mall robbery

Shaundrea Ransom
Shaundrea Ransom(Wichita County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police have arrested one person and are looking for a second in connection to a robbery earlier this week at Sikes Senter Mall.

Police said two suspects involved in a robbery of the Hibbett Sports have been identified.

The woman who police said went into the store and took the items was Shaundrea Ransom of Wichita Falls.

She was arrested for two counts of robbery.

The driver of the vehicle she got into has been identified as 24-year-old Kassidy Latham.

An arrest warrant has been issued for her for robbery.

The owner of the Pontiac G-6 that Latham was seen driving is no longer considered a suspect in the case.

If you know the location of Latham, you are asked to call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

