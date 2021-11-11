Arts community of WF receiving 4B funding

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two staples of the Wichita Falls arts community will be moving forward with renovation projects thanks to the help of the city’s 4B Board.

Both the Backdoor Theater and Kemp Center for the Arts were approved last week to receive over $100,000 each.

“It is time sensitive, all of these things are over 25 years old and it’s very much needed to have this upgrade because of the building’s age,” Carol Sales, CEO for the Kemp Center said.

The Kemp Center will use their $120,000 on their 2022 renovation plan. This will include improvements to lighting, roof, landscaping, HVAC system and a new elevator. Their entire project has a price tag of just over $600,000. Sales said they are planning to begin construction in February once all funding has been secured.

For the Backdoor Theater, their chunk of change will go toward a new fire suppression system. The old one burst in 2020, causing major flooding to a large part of the building. While insurance paid for building repairs, it did not cover a new suppression system.

“It’s definitely a little surreal to be able to finally repair what caused so much damage to our building and we’re excited to take that step forward to get that next big ticket item underway,” Carter Wallace, artistic director for the Backdoor Theater said.

Work there will begin once they receive final approval from the Wichita Falls City Council. Wallace said they hope to have the theatre back in full operation, like it was pre-flood, in about a year.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.