WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council Wichita Falls is accepting applications for its 11th Annual Cowboy True Art Exhibit & Auction.

The exhibit is scheduled for Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center and will support The Forum and Whispers of Hope Horse Farm.

“The mission of Cowboy True is to educate the region about the honor, art and beauty of a cowboy’s daily life.”

Artists will be juried into the exhibit, with their artwork being judged for cash prizes. Categories for entry and judging include Bits, Boots, Buckles, Cowboy Cartoons, Drawing, Jewelry, Painting, Photography, Saddles, Sculpture, Spurs, Trappings/Gear and Woodworking.

Arts Council WF taking applications for Cowboy True exhibit (Arts Council WF)

Arts Council Wichita Falls officials have provided the following application schedule:

Round 1 of Jurying closes December 15, 2021

Round 2 of Jurying closes January 31, 2022

Jurors will review applications within a week of the closing date for each round

All applicants will be notified via email of jurying results within two weeks of closing date

Applications and additional information can be found online here or by emailing programming@artscouncilwf.org.

