City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Arts Council WF taking applications for Cowboy True exhibit

Arts Council WF taking applications for Cowboy True exhibit
Arts Council WF taking applications for Cowboy True exhibit(Arts Council WF)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council Wichita Falls is accepting applications for its 11th Annual Cowboy True Art Exhibit & Auction.

The exhibit is scheduled for Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center and will support The Forum and Whispers of Hope Horse Farm.

Artists will be juried into the exhibit, with their artwork being judged for cash prizes. Categories for entry and judging include Bits, Boots, Buckles, Cowboy Cartoons, Drawing, Jewelry, Painting, Photography, Saddles, Sculpture, Spurs, Trappings/Gear and Woodworking.

Arts Council WF taking applications for Cowboy True exhibit
Arts Council WF taking applications for Cowboy True exhibit(Arts Council WF)

Arts Council Wichita Falls officials have provided the following application schedule:

  • Round 1 of Jurying closes December 15, 2021
  • Round 2 of Jurying closes January 31, 2022
  • Jurors will review applications within a week of the closing date for each round
  • All applicants will be notified via email of jurying results within two weeks of closing date

Applications and additional information can be found online here or by emailing programming@artscouncilwf.org.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls Police are looking for a woman they said robbed a Hibbett Sports.
WFPD investigating robbery at Sikes Senter Mall
Billy Ray Dake was arrested Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls.
Texas most wanted suspect caught in Wichita Falls
Jody Wade Enterprises LLC hit with $12K fine, has license revoked
Jody Wade Enterprises LLC hit with $12K fine, has license revoked
Sherri Jarvis
Detectives identify victim in 41-year-old Texas murder mystery
Shaundrea Ransom
Suspects identified in Sikes Senter Mall robbery

Latest News

New details are emerging in the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Security staffing at Travis Scott show unclear, chief says
Graduation ceremonies for all three high school in the WFISD will be at the MPEC Saturday....
WFISD to scale back plans for new high schools
Backdoor Theater in Wichita Falls receives 4B funds
Arts community of WF receiving 4B funding
Floral Heights United Methodist Church
Church to host movie night to raise awareness about suicide