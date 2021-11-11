Calm weather returns to the forecast Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Thursday, we are looking at cooler weather. We will have a high of 68 with sunny skies. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 44 with clear skies. Then on Friday, we are going to have another cold front move into the area. This cold front will drop us down into the mid-60s for the high. We will have a high of 64 with sunny skies. Friday night, areas of patchy frost will be possible. The low for Friday night is 34 with clear skies. Saturday, the winds will return to the south. Thanks to the south winds returning, we will start experiencing return flow. Return flow is the process of warm moist air returning to the area after a cold front brings in cool, dry air. We will return to the upper 60s on Sunday and low 70s on Monday.

